Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 53.6% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

