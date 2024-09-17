Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,628 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

