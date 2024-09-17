Cosmos Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $96.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00006932 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00039644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

