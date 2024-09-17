Cosmos Price Tops $4.20 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $92.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00006881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00039950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.