Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $80.37 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $80.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00006892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

