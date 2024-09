Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Trading Down 4.8%

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.38. 103,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 528,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Corridor Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 69.35 and a quick ratio of 67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.38.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Qu├ębec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corridor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corridor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.