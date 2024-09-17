Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 178,318 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,318 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,777 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,826,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,138.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 150,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,130 over the last 90 days.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

