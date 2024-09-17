Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.