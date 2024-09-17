Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after buying an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,393.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,402.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,372.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

