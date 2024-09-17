Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.81 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

