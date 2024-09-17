Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2,313.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

MET stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

