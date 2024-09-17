Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,378 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475,702 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 430,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.