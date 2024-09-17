Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

