Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 16.5%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) was down 16.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Approximately 228,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 137,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

