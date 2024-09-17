Contrasting Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qudian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -134.42% -2.35% -2.21% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Wealth has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $17.79 million 20.64 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.10 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 19.83 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Qudian and Prestige Wealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and Prestige Wealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Prestige Wealth

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.