Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Wealth has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 0 2.67 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bitcoin Depot and Prestige Wealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.07%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -3.10% -307.37% -22.72% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Prestige Wealth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $629.50 million 0.15 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.84 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 20.57 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Prestige Wealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Summary

Prestige Wealth beats Bitcoin Depot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

