Contrasting BARK (NYSE:BARK) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BARK and National Waste Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BARK alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $485.81 million 0.62 -$37.01 million ($0.22) -7.82 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Waste Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BARK and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -7.28% -19.27% -8.50% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BARK and National Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.04%.

Volatility and Risk

BARK has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Waste Management has a beta of -1, meaning that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.