Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,442,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after buying an additional 279,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.7 %

PFE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of -501.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

