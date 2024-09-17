Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.0% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $892.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $809.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $897.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.