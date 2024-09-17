Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,574,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $21,242,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Shutterstock

Free Report

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

