Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of SFM opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $107.90.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.