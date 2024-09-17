Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Quest Resource by 72.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QRHC opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Resource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,481 shares of company stock valued at $484,129 in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Resource

(Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.