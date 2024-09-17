Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $349,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,696,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

