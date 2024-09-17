Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

