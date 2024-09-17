Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WELL opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

