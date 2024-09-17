Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 10,315 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

