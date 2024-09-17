Comparing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 4.93% 3.34% 1.35% Ready Capital -5.67% 7.32% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Ready Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.35 billion 1.05 $76.40 million $0.28 32.27 Ready Capital $121.36 million 10.73 $339.45 million $1.61 4.81

Ready Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 2 2 4 0 2.25 Ready Capital 1 6 1 0 2.00

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Ready Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

