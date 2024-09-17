Comparing Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) & ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and ams-OSRAM”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $120.09 million 0.95 $19.28 million N/A N/A ams-OSRAM $3.89 billion 0.24 -$1.75 billion ($3.40) -0.14

Kolibri Global Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ams-OSRAM.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ams-OSRAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kolibri Global Energy and ams-OSRAM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 26.70% 9.50% 7.26% ams-OSRAM -25.60% -1.44% -0.32%

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats ams-OSRAM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

