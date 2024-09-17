Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.0 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

