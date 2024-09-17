Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.63

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 240894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,912,000 after buying an additional 695,233 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,389,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,632.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,521,000 after purchasing an additional 360,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,770,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

