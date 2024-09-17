Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.63

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 240894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,912,000 after buying an additional 695,233 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,389,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,632.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,521,000 after purchasing an additional 360,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,770,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.