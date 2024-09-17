Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.