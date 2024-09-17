Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.15

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.