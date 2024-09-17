Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.33. 2,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
