Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 35.9 %

JVA opened at $2.95 on Friday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

