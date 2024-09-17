CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CNX Resources traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 39687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNX Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lock In Gains: Apple Stock Could Rally 30% Before the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.