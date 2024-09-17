CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 343,819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 306,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

