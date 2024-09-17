CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCNE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
CNB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CCNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 62,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,109. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $513.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
