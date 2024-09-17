CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 62,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,109. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $513.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

