CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CLS Holdings USA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLSH remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,464. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.