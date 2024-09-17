CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLSH remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,464. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
