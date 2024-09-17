Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.