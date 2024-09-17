Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.