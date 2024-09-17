Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 235 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 66,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.