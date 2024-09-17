Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.07. The company has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

