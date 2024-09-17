Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.