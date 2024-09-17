Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,390,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $231.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.