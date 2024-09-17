Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 220 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

