Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

