Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells $2,457,400.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %
CLH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.85. 24,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
