Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

