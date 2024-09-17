Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.07.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

