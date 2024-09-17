Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $307.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

